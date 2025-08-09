Left Menu

Sukhbir Badal Vows to Return Acquired Land to Farmers, Launches 'Punjab Bachao' Movement

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal promises to return land acquired by the AAP government to farmers. He plans to launch a 'Punjab Bachao' movement to oppose land acquisition. If SAD gains power in 2027, measures will be taken to protect Punjabi interests, including a land purchase ban for outsiders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bababakala | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:21 IST
In a strong statement against the current land policies, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal pledged to return land acquired under the AAP's land pooling policy to farmers if his party returns to power. This announcement was made on Saturday, emphasizing the party's commitment to protecting the interests of Punjabi farmers.

Badal accused the AAP government of intending to convert valuable farmland into a commodity valued only in terms of financial transactions with Delhi builders. He criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly planning a Rs 30,000 crore deal involving Punjab's farmland.

To counter perceived injustices, SAD will launch the 'Jameen Bachao - Punjab Bachao Morcha' on September 1. Badal also claimed that the SAD would prevent outsiders from buying land in Punjab and ensure a high percentage of Punjabi recruitment in jobs if they return to power in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

