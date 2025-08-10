Chad's Opposition Leader Sentenced: The Fall of Success Masra
Chad's ex-prime minister and opposition leader, Success Masra, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for incitement and complicity in a deadly clash. He and 67 others face charges linked to violence between herders and farmers. Masra's lawyer plans to appeal the sentence amid tense political dynamics in Chad.
- Country:
- Senegal
In a landmark decision, Chad's criminal court has sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Success Masra to 20 years in prison. Masra, accused of incitement to hatred and revolt, as well as complicity to murder, was embroiled in legal proceedings following a violent encounter between herders and farmers in May.
Aside from his prison sentence, Masra has been fined 1 billion CFA francs (approximately USD 1.8 million). Standing firm in his defense, Masra implored his supporters to remain steadfast while his lawyer, Kadjilembay Francis, condemned the court's decision as ignominious and pledged to appeal.
Masra, along with 67 others, stands accused in a trial that has spotlighted ethnic tensions and governmental critiques. The unrest resulted in 35 casualties and underscores Masra's tension with Chad's current president, Mahamat Déby, who assumed power following an election opposed by Masra's Les Transformateurs party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Tribute to Rajendra Chola: A Grand Roadshow
Scandal Resurfaces: Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations
Indus water treaty with Pakistan signed by then Prime Minister was not to buy peace, but for appeasement: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
There was no talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 16: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
This reflects irresponsibility of our Prime Minister: Priyanka Gandhi on US President Donald Trump announcing India-Pakistan 'ceasefire'.