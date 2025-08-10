Left Menu

Chad's Opposition Leader Sentenced: The Fall of Success Masra

Chad's ex-prime minister and opposition leader, Success Masra, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for incitement and complicity in a deadly clash. He and 67 others face charges linked to violence between herders and farmers. Masra's lawyer plans to appeal the sentence amid tense political dynamics in Chad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 10-08-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 01:30 IST
In a landmark decision, Chad's criminal court has sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Success Masra to 20 years in prison. Masra, accused of incitement to hatred and revolt, as well as complicity to murder, was embroiled in legal proceedings following a violent encounter between herders and farmers in May.

Aside from his prison sentence, Masra has been fined 1 billion CFA francs (approximately USD 1.8 million). Standing firm in his defense, Masra implored his supporters to remain steadfast while his lawyer, Kadjilembay Francis, condemned the court's decision as ignominious and pledged to appeal.

Masra, along with 67 others, stands accused in a trial that has spotlighted ethnic tensions and governmental critiques. The unrest resulted in 35 casualties and underscores Masra's tension with Chad's current president, Mahamat Déby, who assumed power following an election opposed by Masra's Les Transformateurs party.

