Judicial Appointments Stir Political Debate

Congress leader Anant Gadgil has sparked a debate by questioning whether the BJP government plans to recommend a Congress spokesperson for a High Court or Supreme Court judgeship.

The controversy centers around the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation of former BJP spokesperson Aarti Sathe for the Bombay High Court, after her resignation from the party in 2023.

Despite a history of political appointments, Gadgil notes ethical challenges and inconsistent 'cooling-off' policies that further complicate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)