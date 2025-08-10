Judicial Appointments Stir Political Debate
Congress leader Anant Gadgil questions the BJP's judicial appointment practices following the nomination of former party spokesperson Aarti Sathe as a judge for the Bombay High Court. He criticizes ethical concerns of appointing individuals with political backgrounds and highlights inconsistencies in appointment standards across professions.
Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2025 08:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Anant Gadgil has sparked a debate by questioning whether the BJP government plans to recommend a Congress spokesperson for a High Court or Supreme Court judgeship.
The controversy centers around the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation of former BJP spokesperson Aarti Sathe for the Bombay High Court, after her resignation from the party in 2023.
Despite a history of political appointments, Gadgil notes ethical challenges and inconsistent 'cooling-off' policies that further complicate the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
