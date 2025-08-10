Zelenskiy Supports European Leaders' Call for Peace in Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared unwavering support for a collective European leaders' initiative aimed at securing peace in Ukraine, underscoring its importance for both Ukrainian and European interests.

On Saturday, leaders from France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Britain, Finland, and the European Commission applauded U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to resolve the war but highlighted the necessity of maintaining pressure on Russia and securing guarantees for Kyiv.

With Trump set to discuss a potential resolution to the protracted conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Zelenskiy and his allies caution that any agreement involving territorial concessions could embolden further Russian aggression.

