Eknath Shinde's Delhi Visits: A Strategic Move Amidst Political Tension
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defends his frequent trips to Delhi, asserting they are for the state's development and not causing rifts within the Mahayuti alliance. Opposition parties, particularly Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress, express concerns over his visits, alleging disputes with Maharashtra's Chief Minister.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently addressed concerns over his regular visits to Delhi, claiming they are not causing any discontent within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Despite apprehensions raised by opposition parties, Shinde emphasized that his travels are aimed at furthering Maharashtra's development.
In an interview with PTI, Shinde explained that his presence in the national capital is to resolve lingering issues and strengthen ties with Shiv Sena MPs and party leaders across different states. Shinde criticized opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress, for suggesting his trips indicate internal tensions.
Shinde, who played a pivotal role in the ousting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, reiterated his commitment to upholding Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology. Meanwhile, Shinde's recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah underscore his focus on development rather than internal discord.
