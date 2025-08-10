Eknath Shinde's Delhi Visits: A Strategic Move Amidst Political Tension

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently addressed concerns over his regular visits to Delhi, claiming they are not causing any discontent within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Despite apprehensions raised by opposition parties, Shinde emphasized that his travels are aimed at furthering Maharashtra's development.

In an interview with PTI, Shinde explained that his presence in the national capital is to resolve lingering issues and strengthen ties with Shiv Sena MPs and party leaders across different states. Shinde criticized opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress, for suggesting his trips indicate internal tensions.

Shinde, who played a pivotal role in the ousting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, reiterated his commitment to upholding Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology. Meanwhile, Shinde's recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah underscore his focus on development rather than internal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)