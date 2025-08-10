Left Menu

Eknath Shinde's Delhi Visits: A Strategic Move Amidst Political Tension

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defends his frequent trips to Delhi, asserting they are for the state's development and not causing rifts within the Mahayuti alliance. Opposition parties, particularly Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress, express concerns over his visits, alleging disputes with Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:27 IST
Eknath Shinde's Delhi Visits: A Strategic Move Amidst Political Tension
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently addressed concerns over his regular visits to Delhi, claiming they are not causing any discontent within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Despite apprehensions raised by opposition parties, Shinde emphasized that his travels are aimed at furthering Maharashtra's development.

In an interview with PTI, Shinde explained that his presence in the national capital is to resolve lingering issues and strengthen ties with Shiv Sena MPs and party leaders across different states. Shinde criticized opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress, for suggesting his trips indicate internal tensions.

Shinde, who played a pivotal role in the ousting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, reiterated his commitment to upholding Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology. Meanwhile, Shinde's recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah underscore his focus on development rather than internal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025