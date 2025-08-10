Ex-Separatist Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir Pledge Allegiance to India

Several former separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have now publicly renounced their past affiliations and pledged allegiance to India. This notable shift marks a significant change from the early 1990s when many leaders were coerced by terrorists to disassociate from the government.

The trend gained momentum earlier this year, with over 15 individuals submitting sworn affidavits and placing advertisements in newspapers to declare their commitment to India and its Constitution. "We receive many applications from former separatists, and each is evaluated based on their past involvement in anti-national activities," a senior official stated anonymously.

Among the leaders who have taken this step are Mohammad Shafi Reshi, former aide of Syed Ali Geelani, and Shahid Saleem, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement. Neelofer Akbar Bhat and Fareeda Behenji have also publicly severed ties with separatist groups. Former police chief Kuldeep Khoda attributes these developments to efforts to isolate separatists, noting a reduced influence from Pakistan's ISI. Aligned with its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, the government has banned several organizations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

