Left Menu

Ex-Separatist Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir Pledge Allegiance to India

A number of former separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have publicly renounced their past and sworn allegiance to India, marking a significant shift from the early 1990s when many distanced themselves from the government due to terrorist pressures. This trend reflects improved relations with the government and law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:21 IST
Ex-Separatist Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir Pledge Allegiance to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several former separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have now publicly renounced their past affiliations and pledged allegiance to India. This notable shift marks a significant change from the early 1990s when many leaders were coerced by terrorists to disassociate from the government.

The trend gained momentum earlier this year, with over 15 individuals submitting sworn affidavits and placing advertisements in newspapers to declare their commitment to India and its Constitution. "We receive many applications from former separatists, and each is evaluated based on their past involvement in anti-national activities," a senior official stated anonymously.

Among the leaders who have taken this step are Mohammad Shafi Reshi, former aide of Syed Ali Geelani, and Shahid Saleem, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement. Neelofer Akbar Bhat and Fareeda Behenji have also publicly severed ties with separatist groups. Former police chief Kuldeep Khoda attributes these developments to efforts to isolate separatists, noting a reduced influence from Pakistan's ISI. Aligned with its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, the government has banned several organizations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025