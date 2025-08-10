Left Menu

Europe's Backbone: Zelenskiy's Stand on Ukraine's Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to European leaders for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty ahead of a Russia-U.S. summit. Concerns arise over potential U.S. and Russia territorial deal excluding Ukraine. Europe demands Ukraine's involvement in peace decisions, emphasizing its critical role in regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:01 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his appreciation to European leaders for backing Ukraine's inclusion in negotiations as the United States and Russia prepare for a high-stakes summit. The looming meeting stirs fears in Kyiv that agreements may be hashed out without Ukrainian consent.

Concerns mount as U.S. President Donald Trump plans a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Zelenskiy's participation is uncertain, European leaders stress that Ukraine's security interests must be central to any diplomatic solution. The joint statement highlights Europe's insistence on Ukraine's involvement in the peace process.

Despite potential geopolitical maneuvers involving territorial exchanges, Ukraine and its allies remain skeptical of a resolution not inclusive of Kyiv's perspective. The possibility of a U.S.-Russia deal continues to raise alarms, with experts warning that Ukraine could face existential threats if side-lined in peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

