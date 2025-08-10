Left Menu

Pawan Khera's Scathing Critique on BJP's Terror and Foreign Policies

Pawan Khera, a Congress leader, criticized the BJP for failing to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and for their ineffective foreign policy. He participated in a hunger strike demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and emphasized the need for governmental accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:19 IST
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

In recent comments, Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a bold critique of the ruling BJP, accusing the government of failing to effectively combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He described the current administration's efforts as a 'jugglery of words' rather than substantive action.

During a hunger strike organized by the Pradesh Congress Committee, Khera responded to questions about the ongoing anti-terror operation in Kulgam, pointing out that promises made in 2016 about ending terrorism after demonetization have not been fulfilled. The encounter, which has lasted for ten days, resulted in casualties on both sides, with two army personnel and two terrorists killed.

Khera also criticized the government's foreign policy, highlighting the lack of public international support after recent attacks and claiming that strategic neighbors and global powers are positioning against India. He emphasized that India's power is distinct from its leadership, harking back to Indira Gandhi's strong stance in 1971 as an example of India's real power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

