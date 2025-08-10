Left Menu

Allegations of Vote Theft Stir Political Storm in India

The Congress party, alongside INDIA bloc partners, plans a united front against alleged voter list manipulations by the Election Commission and the BJP. Amid accusations, involving Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, a public campaign aims to challenge alleged democratic infractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:20 IST
Allegations of Vote Theft Stir Political Storm in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party announced plans to collaborate with the INDIA bloc for a unified response against alleged voter list manipulations, stressing potential election fraud involving the BJP and the Election Commission. Pawan Khera indicated a burgeoning public campaign against these allegations.

In previous statements, Gandhi accused the Election Commission of 'vote theft,' citing collusion with the BJP, and faced skepticism as the commission demanded affidavits. Meanwhile, Congress remains undecided about seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation.

This week, Congress launched a missed call campaign to involve citizens in probing voter data transparency, sparking a nationwide movement questioning the integrity of election processes. Meanwhile, tensions escalate as political leaders navigate these claims of democratic compromise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025