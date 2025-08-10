Allegations of Vote Theft Stir Political Storm in India

The Congress party announced plans to collaborate with the INDIA bloc for a unified response against alleged voter list manipulations, stressing potential election fraud involving the BJP and the Election Commission. Pawan Khera indicated a burgeoning public campaign against these allegations.

In previous statements, Gandhi accused the Election Commission of 'vote theft,' citing collusion with the BJP, and faced skepticism as the commission demanded affidavits. Meanwhile, Congress remains undecided about seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation.

This week, Congress launched a missed call campaign to involve citizens in probing voter data transparency, sparking a nationwide movement questioning the integrity of election processes. Meanwhile, tensions escalate as political leaders navigate these claims of democratic compromise.

