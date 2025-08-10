Israel's Quick Offensive on Gaza: Aiming for Resolution
Israel plans a quick military offensive against Hamas' last strongholds in Gaza, aiming to end the ongoing war. Prime Minister Netanyahu states that a humanitarian aid surge is underway while preparations to control Gaza City are being made. Criticism mounts both domestically and internationally.
Israel embarks on a rapid offensive against Hamas' remaining strongholds in Gaza, seeking to conclude the ongoing conflict swiftly. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this new strategy on Sunday, aiming to take control of Gaza City and end the war.
The decision to expand military operations sparked criticism both from within Israel and from several European nations. Netanyahu, speaking to international journalists in Jerusalem, emphasized Israel's determination to dismantle Hamas due to its persistent refusal to disarm.
While coordinating with Washington, Israel is increasing humanitarian aid distribution as its forces prepare to advance on Gaza City. Netanyahu highlighted the need for swift action to establish safe zones and bring about the war's conclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
