Israel's Quick Offensive on Gaza: Aiming for Resolution

Israel embarks on a rapid offensive against Hamas' remaining strongholds in Gaza, seeking to conclude the ongoing conflict swiftly. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this new strategy on Sunday, aiming to take control of Gaza City and end the war.

The decision to expand military operations sparked criticism both from within Israel and from several European nations. Netanyahu, speaking to international journalists in Jerusalem, emphasized Israel's determination to dismantle Hamas due to its persistent refusal to disarm.

While coordinating with Washington, Israel is increasing humanitarian aid distribution as its forces prepare to advance on Gaza City. Netanyahu highlighted the need for swift action to establish safe zones and bring about the war's conclusion.

