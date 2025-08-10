Left Menu

Israel's Quick Offensive on Gaza: Aiming for Resolution

Israel plans a quick military offensive against Hamas' last strongholds in Gaza, aiming to end the ongoing war. Prime Minister Netanyahu states that a humanitarian aid surge is underway while preparations to control Gaza City are being made. Criticism mounts both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:49 IST
Israel's Quick Offensive on Gaza: Aiming for Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel embarks on a rapid offensive against Hamas' remaining strongholds in Gaza, seeking to conclude the ongoing conflict swiftly. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this new strategy on Sunday, aiming to take control of Gaza City and end the war.

The decision to expand military operations sparked criticism both from within Israel and from several European nations. Netanyahu, speaking to international journalists in Jerusalem, emphasized Israel's determination to dismantle Hamas due to its persistent refusal to disarm.

While coordinating with Washington, Israel is increasing humanitarian aid distribution as its forces prepare to advance on Gaza City. Netanyahu highlighted the need for swift action to establish safe zones and bring about the war's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025