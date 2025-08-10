Left Menu

BJP's Tribal Leaders from Tripura Seek Central Guidance Amid Leadership Stalemate

A delegation of BJP's tribal leaders from Tripura is set to meet with central leadership in Delhi to discuss pending organisational elections and developmental issues. The visit gains significance amidst a stalemate over the state president election and a canceled Janajati Morcha program on Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:48 IST
BJP's Tribal Leaders from Tripura Seek Central Guidance Amid Leadership Stalemate
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of tribal leaders from the BJP in Tripura has traveled to New Delhi seeking an audience with the party's central leadership concerning both organisational and development issues. This move is particularly crucial given the current impasse over the election of the state's party president.

The delegation, led by Janajati Morcha state president Parimal Debbarma and state's Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, includes BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma. The trip comes at a time when the party's tribal wing, Janajati Morcha, canceled a significant program intended for the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

Despite completing organisational elections from the booth to the district level, the crucial position of state president remains vacant. Former MP Rebati Tripura noted that discussions would center on organisational matters and tribal development. Efforts to streamline processes to benefit the state's indigenous peoples are a key focus, though specifics on the Morcha's canceled event remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025