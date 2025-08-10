BJP's Tribal Leaders from Tripura Seek Central Guidance Amid Leadership Stalemate
A delegation of BJP's tribal leaders from Tripura is set to meet with central leadership in Delhi to discuss pending organisational elections and developmental issues. The visit gains significance amidst a stalemate over the state president election and a canceled Janajati Morcha program on Indigenous Peoples' Day.
A delegation of tribal leaders from the BJP in Tripura has traveled to New Delhi seeking an audience with the party's central leadership concerning both organisational and development issues. This move is particularly crucial given the current impasse over the election of the state's party president.
The delegation, led by Janajati Morcha state president Parimal Debbarma and state's Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, includes BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma. The trip comes at a time when the party's tribal wing, Janajati Morcha, canceled a significant program intended for the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.
Despite completing organisational elections from the booth to the district level, the crucial position of state president remains vacant. Former MP Rebati Tripura noted that discussions would center on organisational matters and tribal development. Efforts to streamline processes to benefit the state's indigenous peoples are a key focus, though specifics on the Morcha's canceled event remain undisclosed.
