Anand Sharma Resigns to Pave Way for Fresh Leadership in Congress

Veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma announced his resignation as chairman of the party's foreign affairs department. This decision, made public on Sunday, is intended to promote a reconstitution of leadership and welcome new, younger leaders into the fold.

Sharma has been a prominent figure within the Congress Party, especially in handling international relations, for close to four decades. Despite stepping down from this key position, he continues to maintain his membership within the Congress and his legacy includes critical diplomatic initiatives.

Highlighting his accomplishments, Sharma considerably contributed towards the Indo-US nuclear deal and institution of the India-Africa partnership. His work extends to maintaining strong international relations with fraternal political organizations worldwide, further solidifying Congress's global relations.

