CPI(ML) Liberation to Mobilize Mass Protest Against Electoral Roll Discrepancies

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has announced a nationwide protest on Independence Day against alleged discrepancies in Bihar's electoral roll revision. Criticizing the Election Commission for hindering democratic processes, Bhattacharya emphasized the need for action to 'Save Constitution and Save Democracy', challenging the commission's recent actions.

  • Country:
  • India

CPI(ML) Liberation's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya declared that the party will orchestrate a nationwide protest on Independence Day. This demonstration is a reaction to perceived irregularities in the latest revision of Bihar's electoral rolls.

During a recent press conference, Bhattacharya criticized the Election Commission of India, describing it as a barrier to democratic processes. He provocatively suggested renaming it 'Kendriya Chunauti Aayog' to reflect its contentious stance. The planned agitation, titled 'Save Constitution and Save Democracy', aims to address these grievances.

Bhattacharya further highlighted the party's planned 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar from August 17 to 31, rallying against the special intensive revision exercise. The CPI(ML) Liberation challenges the Election Commission's actions, evoking a spirit reminiscent of the 1942 Quit India movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

