Justice March: Congress Demands Action Over Rising Crimes Against Women

The Congress organized a march in Odisha's Puri district, demanding justice for a girl who died from burn injuries. Led by state congress president Bhakta Charan Das, the rally aimed to highlight the rising crimes against women and the government's alleged inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:02 IST
The opposition Congress took to the streets of Odisha's Puri district on Sunday, staging a march dubbed 'Nari Naya Yatra' to demand justice for a girl who succumbed to burn injuries last month. Led by state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, the march started at Bayabar village and ended in Nimapara with a public meeting.

Das accused the BJP-led government of shielding the accused, despite allegations by the victim's mother that her daughter was set on fire by three individuals. The police, however, concluded that the girl took her own life due to emotional distress, a claim her father later supported in a video statement.

The Congress also held a dharna near the DGP office in Cuttack and announced another rally in Balasore to demand justice for a student who died after allegedly setting herself on fire following inaction over her sexual harassment complaint. Das called for widespread participation from women, students, and youth in the upcoming march.

