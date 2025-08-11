Opposition Unites: Protesting Against Bihar's Voter Roll Controversy

On Monday, a united front of opposition MPs, including notable leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sharad Pawar, staged a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission's headquarters. Their demonstration aimed to oppose the controversial voter roll revision in Bihar known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Though the protesters had only a short distance to cover, police stopped them midway at Transport Bhawan. In response, several MPs sat on the road, raising slogans against the SIR and allegations of 'vote theft.' They displayed placards with phrases like 'SIR+Vote Theft=Murder of Democracy' and demanded a rollback of the revision.

Security measures were heightened, with barricades erected by police. As discussions in Parliament have been dominated by the SIR issue, the protest underscored growing opposition against what many claim are efforts to 'disenfranchise voters' in Bihar before upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)