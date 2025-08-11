Left Menu

Opposition MPs Rally Against 'Voter Theft' to Restore EC's Credibility

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized restoring the Election Commission's credibility by eliminating doubts about elections. Opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched to the EC to protest alleged voter theft and the Special Intensive Revision. Concerns were raised about democracy and EC's actions, despite lacking police permission.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at INDIA bloc march (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that the Election Commission's credibility can be restored if doubts regarding electoral fairness are dispelled. This statement comes as leaders of the INDIA bloc take to the streets to protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, raising concerns about alleged vote theft.

The protest saw Delhi Police intercepting MPs chanting 'vote chor' slogans as they headed towards the Election Commission's headquarters at Nirvachan Sadan. This demonstration, initiated from the Makar Dwar of Parliament, was spearheaded by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The march aimed to press the Election Commission to address allegations of voter fraud.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav voiced concerns about democratic integrity, citing instances in Uttar Pradesh's by-elections where alleged vote theft and booth capturing occurred. RJD MP Manoj Jha criticized the Special Intensive Revision as fraudulent, pointing out the Election Commission's reluctance to offer classified data, despite prior Supreme Court instructions.

Delhi Police reported that Opposition MPs had not sought permission for the march. In response, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi criticized the police for acting on government directions, asserting the Opposition's resolve to reach the EC's office despite anticipated obstacles.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari drew historical parallels, likening the protest to Gandhi's iconic Dandi march, stressing that this movement seeks to protect democracy against perceived pressures on the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

