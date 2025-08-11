Maharashtra Congress Criticizes BJP for Alleged 'Vote Theft'
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the BJP of manipulating elections, echoing Rahul Gandhi's vote theft claims. The Congress has launched a portal for citizens to demand accountability. Sapkal criticized the ECI's reaction to Gandhi and dismissed rumors of Congress leaders joining BJP as propaganda.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, accusing the party of manipulating the electoral process to undermine democracy. He referred to what he described as 'vote theft' as a deliberate attempt to destroy democratic systems in India.
Following Rahul Gandhi's assertions of poll rigging, the Congress party launched an online platform inviting citizens to demand accountability from election authorities. Sapkal underscored the importance of defending the integrity of elections and condemned efforts to suppress democratic voices.
Sapkal also criticized the Election Commission's demand for evidence from Gandhi, comparing it to a thief chastising a law enforcer. He dismissed rumors of Congress leaders defecting to BJP, asserting that their leadership and strong grassroots base remain robust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi hails Chola-era 'Kudavolai system' for democracy, says it predates UK's Magna Carta.
Bihar electoral roll revision: Election Commission says enumeration forms from 7.24 crore or 91.69 per cent voters received.
Bihar electoral roll revision: 36 lakh people have either permanently shifted or not found, says Election Commission.
BJP Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy via Foreign Infiltrators
Citizenship Test or Voter Revision? Election Commission Under Fire in Bihar