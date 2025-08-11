Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Criticizes BJP for Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the BJP of manipulating elections, echoing Rahul Gandhi's vote theft claims. The Congress has launched a portal for citizens to demand accountability. Sapkal criticized the ECI's reaction to Gandhi and dismissed rumors of Congress leaders joining BJP as propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:56 IST
Maharashtra Congress Criticizes BJP for Alleged 'Vote Theft'
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, accusing the party of manipulating the electoral process to undermine democracy. He referred to what he described as 'vote theft' as a deliberate attempt to destroy democratic systems in India.

Following Rahul Gandhi's assertions of poll rigging, the Congress party launched an online platform inviting citizens to demand accountability from election authorities. Sapkal underscored the importance of defending the integrity of elections and condemned efforts to suppress democratic voices.

Sapkal also criticized the Election Commission's demand for evidence from Gandhi, comparing it to a thief chastising a law enforcer. He dismissed rumors of Congress leaders defecting to BJP, asserting that their leadership and strong grassroots base remain robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025