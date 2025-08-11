Maharashtra Congress Criticizes BJP for Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, accusing the party of manipulating the electoral process to undermine democracy. He referred to what he described as 'vote theft' as a deliberate attempt to destroy democratic systems in India.

Following Rahul Gandhi's assertions of poll rigging, the Congress party launched an online platform inviting citizens to demand accountability from election authorities. Sapkal underscored the importance of defending the integrity of elections and condemned efforts to suppress democratic voices.

Sapkal also criticized the Election Commission's demand for evidence from Gandhi, comparing it to a thief chastising a law enforcer. He dismissed rumors of Congress leaders defecting to BJP, asserting that their leadership and strong grassroots base remain robust.

