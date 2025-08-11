Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Missing Bihar Voter Names

Congress leader accuses the Election Commission of India of concealing voter fraud in Bihar. With 65 lakh names missing from electoral rolls, the commission faces criticism for its lack of transparency. Allegations involve procedural smokescreens, as the issue intensifies with a planned protest march.

11-08-2025
Controversy Erupts Over Missing Bihar Voter Names
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP took aim at the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, accusing the constitutional body of masking voter fraud by not revealing a separate list of the 65 lakh names removed from Bihar's draft electoral roll. Posting on platform X, Randeep Surjewala described the ECI's actions as 'lame duck excuses', drawing severe criticism from the politician.

Surjewala's post highlighted the ECI's refusal to provide details, disclose reasons, or share the list of the 65 lakh deleted names, sparking allegations of 'Election Capture of India'. He expressed disdain over the use of 'procedural smokescreens' by the commission, constructed through repeated notices to Rahul Gandhi demanding proof of claimed voter fraud.

The dispute intensifies with accusations from NGOs like the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), arguing that the deletion of over 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral rolls was conducted without transparency. Meanwhile, a protest march led by INDIA bloc MPs against the commission's refusal to disclose information was reportedly obstructed by Delhi police, with key figures, including Rahul Gandhi, being detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

