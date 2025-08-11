Left Menu

Nuclear Brinkmanship: Tensions Rise with Pakistan Army Chief's Provocative Statement

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's recent nuclear threat from US soil marks Pakistan as an 'irresponsible' nuclear state. His comments raise fears of nuclear weapons reaching non-state actors and highlight the military's dominance over democracy in Pakistan. Concerns of a potential coup are also voiced.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir recently issued a nuclear threat from the US, alarming government sources and marking Pakistan as a seemingly 'irresponsible' nuclear state. These remarks have reignited concerns about the potential for nuclear weapons to fall into the hands of non-state actors within Pakistan.

Addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Florida's Tampa, Munir suggested an existential threat in a future conflict with India could trigger a nuclear response. He reportedly stated, 'We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us.' This stance reflects a worrying pattern of aggression when the US aligns with Pakistan's military.

Sources further condemned the remarks as symptomatic of Pakistan's lack of democracy, emphasizing the military's control over the nation. Alarm was also raised over the potential for a coup, possibly propelling the Field Marshal to the presidency, particularly after the US reception and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

