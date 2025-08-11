Democracy 'Murdered': Opposition MPs Detained During Protest March

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has charged that democracy is being systematically eroded, following an incident on Monday where opposition MPs were prevented from advancing their protest march toward the Election Commission (EC) headquarters. MPs intended the march as a demonstration against ongoing electoral roll revisions in Bihar, which they allege are intended to skew results.

The MPs had planned a peaceful delivery of a memorandum to the EC, expressing concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and other election-related issues. Despite notifying the EC, authorities halted the MPs' progress, leading to allegations that democratic norms are being ignored. Ramesh decried the situation, indicating that the MPs were stopped near Parliament, with police detaining them shortly thereafter.

The incident has amplified accusations that the EC exercise might disenfranchise voters ahead of Bihar's upcoming assembly elections, prompting calls for parliamentary discussions on the issue. Ramesh has earlier communicated with the EC, underscoring the importance of engaging in dialogue to preserve India's parliamentary traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)