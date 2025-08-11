Europe on Edge: Anticipation and Anxiety Amid U.S.-Russia Summit

In the lead-up to a pivotal U.S.-Russia summit on the conflict in Ukraine, Poland's prime minister voiced a blend of caution and optimism. The upcoming talks in Alaska between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin have raised concerns across Europe about the direction and outcome of negotiations.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed the importance of U.S. consultations with European allies, assuring that the American side had committed to such discussions before meeting with Russian leaders. These sentiments reflect the broader apprehension in Europe about any potential agreement that might undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity.

European leaders, including those from France, Germany, and the European Commission, previously accentuated their joint stance on the matter, underscoring the necessity for pressure on Russia and security assurances for Ukraine. Tusk reaffirmed that altering national boundaries by force is unacceptable and expressed solidarity with Ukraine in safeguarding its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)