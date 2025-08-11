Opposition Protests and Electoral Integrity: A Growing Contention in Indian Democracy

In an extraordinary demonstration in New Delhi, hundreds of Indian opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained as they protested against alleged electoral malpractices, voicing criticism of the current government's actions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest, marked by slogans and attempts to breach barricades, culminated in mass detainment.

The opposition, which numbers around 300 and includes members from Congress, accused the ruling BJP of electoral manipulations, stating that voters' lists in states losing to BJP are compromised with fraudulent entries. Rahul Gandhi declared the protest as an effort to safeguard the constitution and demand fair electoral processes, calling for a genuine voters' list.

The rally and subsequent detentions underscore growing tensions as the opposition contests the credibility of the election process. The Election Commission, however, has rebuffed these claims, asserting that any modifications to voter records are to maintain electoral integrity and that all grievances are thoroughly investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)