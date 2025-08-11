Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Nominating MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticizes the Indian government's decision to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, calling it a violation of democratic principles. Mufti argues this decision undermines the public mandate and challenges the integrity of democracy in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:06 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Nominating MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, has openly criticized the central government's decision to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, describing it as a 'blatant subversion of democratic principles.'

A report from The Hindu highlighted that the Ministry of Home Affairs disclosed to the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court that the lieutenant governor has the authority to nominate five members to the assembly without consulting the elected state government. Mufti condemned this move as an unprecedented central intervention in regional governance.

Mufti, in a social media post, emphasized that this decision is a significant setback for democracy in India's only Muslim-majority region, which has historically been unstable. She urged for immediate action to contest this move, warning that silence from other political leaders, like Omar Abdullah, would be tantamount to complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025