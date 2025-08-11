Protests Ignite: Rahul Gandhi and Allies Demand EC Investigation in Bihar
Amid allegations of electoral roll discrepancies in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi leads a protest, calling for transparency from the Election Commission. Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor also demands an explanation for the Special Intensive Revision in the state. This highlights rising tensions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- Country:
- India
In response to concerns over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls in Bihar, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi spearheaded a protest, urging the Election Commission of India to clarify its stance. The call for transparency also echoed from Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who demanded an investigation into the matter by the ECI.
Kishor voiced the need for the Election Commission to justify the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted in poll-bound Bihar after 23 years, while challenging Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments on illegal immigrants. This move has further intensified political tensions.
During a protest march against the Election Commission, several India bloc MPs, including Congress figure Priyanka Gandhi, were detained by Delhi Police. Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the fight transcends politics, focusing on safeguarding constitutional integrity and ensuring a fair electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Voter Fraud
INDIA Bloc MPs to Rally Against Alleged Voter Fraud in Bihar
Opposition MPs Rally Against Alleged Voter Fraud in Bihar
Karnataka Minister Resigns Amidst Voter Fraud Allegations
Akhilesh Yadav Leaps Barricades in INDIA Bloc's Fierce Protest Against 'Voter Fraud'