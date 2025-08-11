Protests Ignite: Rahul Gandhi and Allies Demand EC Investigation in Bihar

In response to concerns over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls in Bihar, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi spearheaded a protest, urging the Election Commission of India to clarify its stance. The call for transparency also echoed from Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who demanded an investigation into the matter by the ECI.

Kishor voiced the need for the Election Commission to justify the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted in poll-bound Bihar after 23 years, while challenging Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments on illegal immigrants. This move has further intensified political tensions.

During a protest march against the Election Commission, several India bloc MPs, including Congress figure Priyanka Gandhi, were detained by Delhi Police. Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the fight transcends politics, focusing on safeguarding constitutional integrity and ensuring a fair electoral process.

