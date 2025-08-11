Starmer Stands Firm on Ukraine's Involvement in Peace Talks
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supports U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts with Ukraine. However, Starmer insists that Ukraine be included in any settlement discussions. As Trump prepares to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine remains apprehensive about imposed terms that might compromise its sovereignty.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to negotiate an end to the conflict with Ukraine. However, he asserts that Ukraine must take part in any peace process discussions.
The announcement comes as President Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The meeting has raised concerns in Ukraine about the potential for terms to be dictated that might compromise their autonomy.
Starmer's spokesperson emphasized that peace must be achieved in collaboration with Ukraine and that aggression will not be rewarded. He reiterated that Ukraine should remain central in deciding its future, with ongoing support from the UK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Op Sindoor: World saw how India responds if its sovereignty attacked; it has created new self-confidence across country, says PM Modi.
India-Pakistan Conflict Resolution: An Assertion of Sovereignty
Operation Sindoor displayed that India knows how to protect its sovereignty, self respect: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in RS.
Pakistan, terrorists thought India a soft state, Op Sindoor showed we can go to any extent to protect our sovereignty: Defence Minister in RS.
South Africa Champions Food Sovereignty and Resilience at UNFSS+4 Summit