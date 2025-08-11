Starmer Stands Firm on Ukraine's Involvement in Peace Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to negotiate an end to the conflict with Ukraine. However, he asserts that Ukraine must take part in any peace process discussions.

The announcement comes as President Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The meeting has raised concerns in Ukraine about the potential for terms to be dictated that might compromise their autonomy.

Starmer's spokesperson emphasized that peace must be achieved in collaboration with Ukraine and that aggression will not be rewarded. He reiterated that Ukraine should remain central in deciding its future, with ongoing support from the UK.

