Political Drama: Missing Complaints Stir Controversy

A BJP leader filed a missing person complaint against Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, following a similar move by a Congress student leader against Union Minister Suresh Gopi. Allegations arise that both MPs have been absent from their constituencies and unresponsive to local issues, prompting public concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP leader has lodged a missing person complaint against Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, intensifying the political spotlight on the Congress leader. This move comes on the heels of a similar complaint against party MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi by a Congress student leader.

BJP's Scheduled Tribe Morcha president, Palliyara Mukundan, approached the district police chief to report Gandhi's prolonged absence from the high-range constituency, where marginalized communities face significant issues, particularly following recent landslides.

Adding to the political tension, Gokul Guruvayoor, the Kerala Students' Union district president, reported that Suresh Gopi has not been visible in his Thrissur constituency for months, further criticizing his silence on incidents, such as the arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

