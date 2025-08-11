Telangana Congress Awaits Presidential Assent on Key OBC Reservation Bills

The ruling Congress in Telangana is gearing up for a crucial Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting this weekend to strategize on pivotal issues such as the implementation of a 42% reservation for backward classes and the conduction of local body elections.

Sources reveal that the meeting, likely to be convened on August 16 or 17, will also focus on the upcoming bypoll for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency. This election has been necessitated due to the demise of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June.

In recent weeks, State Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have engaged in discussions centered on extending the government's welfare and development programs to the public. Additionally, Reddy led a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Presidential assent for the Backward Classes reservation bills. The delay of approximately four months in securing assent from the President has stirred accusations against the BJP-led central government for allegedly opposing the bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)