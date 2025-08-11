Congress Challenges Election Commission Over Alleged 'Vote Theft'

In a firm show of support, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday backed Rahul Gandhi's allegations concerning the Election Commission, describing the presented evidence as "indisputable." The Congress party is now calling for an in-depth investigation following Gandhi's assertions.

Pilot criticized the BJP as becoming the de facto spokesperson of the Election Commission and emphasized the fundamental right of every citizen to demand justice. The remarks follow Rahul Gandhi's accusation of lapses by the Election Commission in ensuring fair elections.

In a dramatic daytime development, Congress members, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were briefly detained by Delhi police, along with other opposition leaders. They had attempted to march to the Election Commission to protest against alleged electoral irregulations in Bihar and suspected vote manipulation in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Whilst being detained, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "This struggle is for the Constitution and a clean voters' list." His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accused the government of being "scared."

The protests align with a recently alleged voting discrepancy in Karnataka's Mahadevapura, where Gandhi claims over 100,000 votes were manipulated. The Election Commission responded by asking Gandhi to formally substantiate his claims or issue an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)