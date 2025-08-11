BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Opposition's Election Fraud Claims

In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized the leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for their protest against the Election Commission. The protest centers on allegations of 'vote theft' in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prasad questioned the validity of the opposition's allegations, citing the Election Commission's statement that no objections have been raised regarding the draft voter list in Bihar. "Is there any weightage or strength in their demand?" Prasad asked, emphasizing the lack of proof provided by Gandhi regarding alleged election discrepancies.

During these protests, several Congress and INDIA bloc leaders, including Gandhi, were detained by the Delhi police. Rahul Gandhi characterized the demonstrations as an effort to 'save the Constitution' and ensure a 'pure voters list.' Meanwhile, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy suggested that the opposition focus on adding omitted voters in rural areas instead of organizing public marches.

(With inputs from agencies.)