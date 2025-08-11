Left Menu

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Opposition's Election Fraud Claims

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized INDIA bloc leaders for their protests against the Election Commission over 'vote theft' allegations. Prasad questioned their legitimacy, citing no objections to the voter list in Bihar. Meanwhile, detained opposition leaders claim their protests aim to safeguard the Constitution and ensure a pure voters list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:23 IST
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Opposition's Election Fraud Claims
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized the leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for their protest against the Election Commission. The protest centers on allegations of 'vote theft' in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prasad questioned the validity of the opposition's allegations, citing the Election Commission's statement that no objections have been raised regarding the draft voter list in Bihar. "Is there any weightage or strength in their demand?" Prasad asked, emphasizing the lack of proof provided by Gandhi regarding alleged election discrepancies.

During these protests, several Congress and INDIA bloc leaders, including Gandhi, were detained by the Delhi police. Rahul Gandhi characterized the demonstrations as an effort to 'save the Constitution' and ensure a 'pure voters list.' Meanwhile, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy suggested that the opposition focus on adding omitted voters in rural areas instead of organizing public marches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025