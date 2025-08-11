Stalin Criticizes Palaniswami's Leadership Claims Amid Western Tamil Nadu Development

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken aim at AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, comparing his leadership claims with AIADMK stalwarts M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. Speaking at an event in Udumalaipettai, Stalin remarked on the socio-economic growth the western region has seen under the current government.

Stalin criticized Palaniswami for his political maneuvers against the DMK administration. Despite the opposition's 'political conspiracies', he predicted further electoral losses for AIADMK, emphasizing prior defeats in recent elections. The Chief Minister highlighted popular DMK welfare initiatives as a testament to his government's efficacy.

Stalin dismissed criticisms from Palaniswami and allied BJP leaders, stressing the resilience of Tamil Nadu's economic standing. He referenced a Supreme Court verdict favoring his regime's welfare scheme publicity, questioning AIADMK's credibility. Stalin concluded by underscoring his commitment to public service over political bickering.

(With inputs from agencies.)