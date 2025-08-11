World Leaders Unite: Virtual Meeting on Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have scheduled a virtual meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The meeting, set for Wednesday, highlights the concerted effort among European leaders.

The coordination session comes ahead of an anticipated US-Russia summit involving US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, slated for Friday. The discussions aim to align strategies and priorities concerning the volatile situation in Ukraine, Macron's office confirmed.

Additionally, President Trump's involvement in other virtual meetings has been planned for the same day, demonstrating the high level of global engagement and preparation prior to the summit with Putin, according to the Elysee.

(With inputs from agencies.)