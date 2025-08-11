Left Menu

World Leaders Unite: Virtual Meeting on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet virtually on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine. This meeting aims to coordinate their positions before the US-Russia summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin later in the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:08 IST
World Leaders Unite: Virtual Meeting on Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have scheduled a virtual meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The meeting, set for Wednesday, highlights the concerted effort among European leaders.

The coordination session comes ahead of an anticipated US-Russia summit involving US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, slated for Friday. The discussions aim to align strategies and priorities concerning the volatile situation in Ukraine, Macron's office confirmed.

Additionally, President Trump's involvement in other virtual meetings has been planned for the same day, demonstrating the high level of global engagement and preparation prior to the summit with Putin, according to the Elysee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025