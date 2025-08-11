Left Menu

Trump's Pivotal Meeting: A Call for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an upcoming 'feel-out' meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, focused on urging Russia to cease the war in Ukraine. Trump expressed intentions to convey the urgency to end the conflict and mentioned a potential future meeting involving Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Friday in Alaska. The meeting is intended to serve as a preliminary step in Trump's efforts to persuade Russia to end its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Addressing the media, Trump stated, "So I'm going in to speak to Vladimir Putin, and I'm going to be telling him, you've got to end this war. You've got to end it." Trump's remarks highlight the administration's intention to facilitate a dialogue aimed at peace in the region.

Further indicating the administration's commitment to resolving the conflict, Trump mentioned the possibility of a future meeting that could include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, underscoring a continuing focus on diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

