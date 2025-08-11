Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Shake-up: Minister K N Rajanna Removed Amid Controversy

Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna was ousted from the cabinet following his controversial remarks about 'vote theft' that conflicted with Congress party lines. While Rajanna plans to clarify with senior Congress leaders in Delhi, the move has sparked political speculation and concern within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:48 IST
  • India

In a surprise political shift, Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna was dismissed from the Cabinet on Monday, a decision driven by the Congress high command following his 'vote theft' claims that distressed the party.

Rajanna, who strongly opposed the move, intends to travel to Delhi with senior ministers to justify his comments and challenge the 'misconceptions' held by the party leadership, including President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary K C Venugopal.

This controversial removal, involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, has unsettled the political dynamics, prompting concern from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and intensifying the ongoing Assembly session debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

