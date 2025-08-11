Karnataka Cabinet Shake-up: Minister K N Rajanna Removed Amid Controversy

In a surprise political shift, Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna was dismissed from the Cabinet on Monday, a decision driven by the Congress high command following his 'vote theft' claims that distressed the party.

Rajanna, who strongly opposed the move, intends to travel to Delhi with senior ministers to justify his comments and challenge the 'misconceptions' held by the party leadership, including President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary K C Venugopal.

This controversial removal, involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, has unsettled the political dynamics, prompting concern from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and intensifying the ongoing Assembly session debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)