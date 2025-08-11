Left Menu

Pakistan-India Tensions Flare Over Nuclear Threat Remarks

Pakistan criticized India's Ministry of External Affairs for allegedly twisting remarks made by Army Chief Asim Munir, who issued a nuclear threat during his US visit. India refuted this and highlighted risks in Pakistan's nuclear command system. Pakistan denounced India's claims as misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:53 IST
In a contentious development, Pakistan has lashed out at India's Ministry of External Affairs over remarks made by Army Chief Asim Munir during his recent visit to the United States. The controversy erupted after Munir, addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, reportedly suggested the use of nuclear options if Pakistan faced a significant threat from India.

The Indian Ministry responded sharply, affirming its refusal to succumb to nuclear intimidation and emphasizing its commitment to national security. India questioned Pakistan's nuclear command integrity, linking the military to terrorist organizations, a claim Pakistan vehemently denied.

The Pakistani Foreign Office dismissed the Indian narrative as misleading and accused it of distorting Munir's statements. They assert that Pakistan is committed to maintaining sovereignty and stands firm against any perceived Indian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

