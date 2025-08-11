Pakistan-India Tensions Flare Over Nuclear Threat Remarks
Pakistan criticized India's Ministry of External Affairs for allegedly twisting remarks made by Army Chief Asim Munir, who issued a nuclear threat during his US visit. India refuted this and highlighted risks in Pakistan's nuclear command system. Pakistan denounced India's claims as misleading.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a contentious development, Pakistan has lashed out at India's Ministry of External Affairs over remarks made by Army Chief Asim Munir during his recent visit to the United States. The controversy erupted after Munir, addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, reportedly suggested the use of nuclear options if Pakistan faced a significant threat from India.
The Indian Ministry responded sharply, affirming its refusal to succumb to nuclear intimidation and emphasizing its commitment to national security. India questioned Pakistan's nuclear command integrity, linking the military to terrorist organizations, a claim Pakistan vehemently denied.
The Pakistani Foreign Office dismissed the Indian narrative as misleading and accused it of distorting Munir's statements. They assert that Pakistan is committed to maintaining sovereignty and stands firm against any perceived Indian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- India
- nuclear threat
- Asim Munir
- MEA
- US visit
- national security
- sovereignty
- terrorism
- Tampa
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Remarks on National Security
Elbit Systems Secures $260M Airbus Contract for A400M Countermeasures
Minister's Urgent Measures Against Elephant Attacks: Protecting Lives and Livelihoods in Karnataka
Government Under Fire: Pappu Yadav Criticizes National Security Failures
Disciplinary Measures Under Scrutiny: Severe Consequences for Late Arrival