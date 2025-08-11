India Condemns Pakistan's Nuclear Threat, Highlighting Regional Instability
India has criticized Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's recent nuclear threats, which were issued from the United States. The Indian government highlighted concerns about Pakistan's military relationship with terrorist groups and reaffirmed its commitment to national security without succumbing to nuclear blackmail.
The Indian government sharply criticized Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's recent nuclear threats against it, characterizing these statements as reinforcing long-held concerns regarding Pakistan's nuclear command integrity. Munir issued these provocative remarks while addressing Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, in the United States.
Responding to Munir's statement about potentially using nuclear weapons against India, the Ministry of External Affairs pointed out Pakistan's recurring 'nuclear sabre-rattling' and asserted that India remains committed to safeguarding its national security against any nuclear blackmail.
The official response also lamented the irresponsible nature of Munir's comments delivered on American soil, highlighting the international community's need to scrutinize such behaviors which indicate Pakistan military's dominance over civilian control, posing a threat to stability in South Asia.
