Kamal Haasan Calls for Electoral Roll Transparency: A Call to Action

Kamal Haasan, leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, insists on publishing electoral rolls in machine-readable form and allowing independent audits. Criticizing recent detentions of opposition MPs, Haasan calls for electoral transparency in India. He urges all parties to unite for this cause, emphasizing the non-partisan nature of the demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:57 IST
Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam and a Rajya Sabha MP, has called for the Election Commission to publish electoral rolls in machine-readable format, allowing independent audits.

He criticized the recent detention of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs by Delhi police. Highlighting significant concerns regarding electoral rolls, Haasan questioned the refusal to publish the rolls in transparent, verifiable formats.

Haasan appealed to political parties, including those in the NDA, to unite in this demand for electoral transparency, emphasizing that this is a cause for the integrity of India's democracy, beyond partisan politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

