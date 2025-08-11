Kamal Haasan Calls for Electoral Roll Transparency: A Call to Action

Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam and a Rajya Sabha MP, has called for the Election Commission to publish electoral rolls in machine-readable format, allowing independent audits.

He criticized the recent detention of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs by Delhi police. Highlighting significant concerns regarding electoral rolls, Haasan questioned the refusal to publish the rolls in transparent, verifiable formats.

Haasan appealed to political parties, including those in the NDA, to unite in this demand for electoral transparency, emphasizing that this is a cause for the integrity of India's democracy, beyond partisan politics.

