Left Menu

Trump Engages with Intel's CEO and Key Cabinet Members

U.S. President Donald Trump held a meeting with Intel Corp CEO Lip-Bu Tan and key cabinet members, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Trump remarked on the productive nature of the meeting and anticipates further suggestions from the group in the coming week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 02:41 IST
Trump Engages with Intel's CEO and Key Cabinet Members
Donald Trump

On Monday, President Donald Trump convened a meeting with influential figures, including Intel Corp CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The discussion, deemed 'very interesting' by Trump, was held to deliberate on potential ideas for future strategies.

Trump, taking to Truth Social, expressed optimism regarding the interaction, highlighting the involvement of his cabinet members and Intel's CEO. He emphasized the significance of the meeting in shaping upcoming policy recommendations.

The participants are set to reconvene in the following week to present suggestions to the President, aimed at leveraging novel insights for the administration's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025