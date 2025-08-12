Trump Engages with Intel's CEO and Key Cabinet Members

On Monday, President Donald Trump convened a meeting with influential figures, including Intel Corp CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The discussion, deemed 'very interesting' by Trump, was held to deliberate on potential ideas for future strategies.

Trump, taking to Truth Social, expressed optimism regarding the interaction, highlighting the involvement of his cabinet members and Intel's CEO. He emphasized the significance of the meeting in shaping upcoming policy recommendations.

The participants are set to reconvene in the following week to present suggestions to the President, aimed at leveraging novel insights for the administration's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)