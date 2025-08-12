Left Menu

Tumultuous Times: Intel's CEO Faces Pressure Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Donald Trump met with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and key cabinet members to discuss future strategies, amidst calls for Tan's resignation due to his ties with Chinese firms. The turmoil casts doubt on Intel's recovery plans, aiming to strengthen its position in the AI chip industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 02:56 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump convened with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, fueling intrigue in the tech world.

Shares of Intel, seen as a cornerstone in American chip manufacturing, climbed 2.2% after the gathering. Trump, speaking on Truth Social, noted the meeting's significance and mentioned that Tan and his cabinet will collaborate and provide insights in the coming week.

Trouble looms as Trump has called for Tan's resignation over his substantial investments in Chinese firms, some with military connections, thereby complicating Intel's turnaround attempts in the AI chip sector dominated by Nvidia. While crucial to the company's recovery, Tan's efforts may be hindered by these mounting challenges.

