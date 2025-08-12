Tumultuous Times: Intel's CEO Faces Pressure Amid U.S.-China Tensions

In a recent meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump convened with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, fueling intrigue in the tech world.

Shares of Intel, seen as a cornerstone in American chip manufacturing, climbed 2.2% after the gathering. Trump, speaking on Truth Social, noted the meeting's significance and mentioned that Tan and his cabinet will collaborate and provide insights in the coming week.

Trouble looms as Trump has called for Tan's resignation over his substantial investments in Chinese firms, some with military connections, thereby complicating Intel's turnaround attempts in the AI chip sector dominated by Nvidia. While crucial to the company's recovery, Tan's efforts may be hindered by these mounting challenges.