Bangladesh Prepares for Peaceful General Elections
Bangladesh's interim government is taking measures to ensure the upcoming general elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. The Home Adviser emphasized the importance of law enforcement cooperation for successful polls. Elections are anticipated in February, final dates to be announced by the Election Commission.
Bangladesh is gearing up for its upcoming general elections with a focus on fairness and peace, according to Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. The provisional date for the elections is set for February, with specifics to be declared by the Election Commission.
Speaking at a polling center in Keraniganj, Chowdhury noted the universal desire for a peaceful election and the government's commitment to ensuring a free and festive electoral process. He expressed the importance of law enforcement's full cooperation to achieve this goal.
In a strategic meeting, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus stressed the need for complete security at polling centers. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin confirmed that the elections would be slated for early February 2026.
