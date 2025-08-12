Left Menu

Bangladesh Prepares for Peaceful General Elections

Bangladesh's interim government is taking measures to ensure the upcoming general elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. The Home Adviser emphasized the importance of law enforcement cooperation for successful polls. Elections are anticipated in February, final dates to be announced by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:04 IST
Bangladesh Prepares for Peaceful General Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh is gearing up for its upcoming general elections with a focus on fairness and peace, according to Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. The provisional date for the elections is set for February, with specifics to be declared by the Election Commission.

Speaking at a polling center in Keraniganj, Chowdhury noted the universal desire for a peaceful election and the government's commitment to ensuring a free and festive electoral process. He expressed the importance of law enforcement's full cooperation to achieve this goal.

In a strategic meeting, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus stressed the need for complete security at polling centers. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin confirmed that the elections would be slated for early February 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025