Clash of Ideals: Kerala's War of Words

A verbal clash has ensued in Kerala between CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan and Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany. Govindan accused Pamplany of political opportunism, sparking criticism from the Catholic Church. The Church condemned the remarks as degrading and defended Pamplany's consistent stance against central government actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A verbal confrontation in Kerala has posed a new challenge for political and religious dynamics in the state. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has accused Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of opportunism.

Speaking at an NGO Union event in Taliparamba, Govindan criticized Pamplany for allegedly shifting political allegiances, highlighting reactions to incidents involving nuns in Chhattisgarh. Govindan's remarks suggested inconsistency and mood swings in Pamplany's stance.

The Thalassery Archdiocese rebuked Govindan's comments, labeling them as degrading and authoritarian. Emphasizing the Archbishop's consistent opposition to unconstitutional actions of the central government, the Church denounced attempts to mischaracterize Pamplany's position.

