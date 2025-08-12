Simultaneous Elections: A Step Towards Harmonized Polling

The Parliamentary committee reviewing proposals for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections has been granted an extension until the final week of the Winter session in 2025. This decision, led by Joint Committee chairperson P P Choudhary, was approved through a voice vote in the House. The committee's mission is to align union territory legislative assembly elections with the general Lok Sabha polls to uphold the government's simultaneous election policy.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 and another bill are under scrutiny to amend the Constitution to facilitate simultaneous elections, encompassing both Lok Sabha and state assemblies as well as elections for union territory assemblies.

The union territories impacted include Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir.

