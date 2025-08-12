Tragedy Strikes After Birthday Celebration Ends in Fatal Crash
A tragic accident in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of a 28-year-old revenue official and his two friends, with another injured after their car hit a pole. The crash happened as they returned from celebrating the official's birthday. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
A tragic accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, claiming the lives of a revenue official and his two friends. The group was returning from a birthday celebration when their car crashed into a pole early Tuesday morning.
The accident took place near the ARTO office on the Bareilly-Bijnor road in Civil Lines at around 1 am. The vehicle, reportedly out of control, struck a hoarding pole.
The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of Harshit Saxena, alias Raja, Rubal Gupta, and Harshit Gupta. Another passenger, Ankit, sustained critical injuries and has been referred to Bareilly for further medical treatment. Police continue to investigate the incident.
