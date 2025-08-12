Tragedy Strikes After Birthday Celebration Ends in Fatal Crash

A tragic accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, claiming the lives of a revenue official and his two friends. The group was returning from a birthday celebration when their car crashed into a pole early Tuesday morning.

The accident took place near the ARTO office on the Bareilly-Bijnor road in Civil Lines at around 1 am. The vehicle, reportedly out of control, struck a hoarding pole.

The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of Harshit Saxena, alias Raja, Rubal Gupta, and Harshit Gupta. Another passenger, Ankit, sustained critical injuries and has been referred to Bareilly for further medical treatment. Police continue to investigate the incident.

