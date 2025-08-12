Left Menu

Mass Detentions Amidst Conflict: Iran's Crackdown During the 12-Day Air War

During a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June, Iranian police detained 21,000 suspects. State media highlighted the high public reporting that led to arrests, including over 260 alleged spies. Seven executions have occurred since, raising concerns among activists over potential further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iranian authorities have detained 21,000 individuals during June's 12-day air conflict with Israel, according to state media reporting on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson, Gen Saeed Montazeralmahdi, indicated robust public involvement in security efforts, with accusations including espionage and illegal filming. Personnel manned over 1,000 checkpoints across the nation during this period.

In the wake of these events, Iran executed seven men for spying allegations, intensifying fears among activists about potential subsequent executions. Israeli airstrikes resulted in approximately 1,100 fatalities, inciting Iranian retaliatory measures that killed 28 individuals in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

