Mass Detentions Amidst Conflict: Iran's Crackdown During the 12-Day Air War

Iranian authorities have detained 21,000 individuals during June's 12-day air conflict with Israel, according to state media reporting on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson, Gen Saeed Montazeralmahdi, indicated robust public involvement in security efforts, with accusations including espionage and illegal filming. Personnel manned over 1,000 checkpoints across the nation during this period.

In the wake of these events, Iran executed seven men for spying allegations, intensifying fears among activists about potential subsequent executions. Israeli airstrikes resulted in approximately 1,100 fatalities, inciting Iranian retaliatory measures that killed 28 individuals in Israel.

