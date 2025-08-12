Mass Detentions Amidst Conflict: Iran's Crackdown During the 12-Day Air War
During a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June, Iranian police detained 21,000 suspects. State media highlighted the high public reporting that led to arrests, including over 260 alleged spies. Seven executions have occurred since, raising concerns among activists over potential further action.
- Country:
- Iran
Iranian authorities have detained 21,000 individuals during June's 12-day air conflict with Israel, according to state media reporting on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson, Gen Saeed Montazeralmahdi, indicated robust public involvement in security efforts, with accusations including espionage and illegal filming. Personnel manned over 1,000 checkpoints across the nation during this period.
In the wake of these events, Iran executed seven men for spying allegations, intensifying fears among activists about potential subsequent executions. Israeli airstrikes resulted in approximately 1,100 fatalities, inciting Iranian retaliatory measures that killed 28 individuals in Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- detentions
- spying
- executions
- conflict
- state media
- security
- airstrikes
- police