Tragic Attack in Thane: BJP Youth Leader and Cousin Killed

BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Prafulla Tangadi, and his cousin Tejas, were brutally attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in Thane district. Armed individuals stormed Tangadi's office, leading to their deaths. Police investigations are underway, focusing on CCTV footage to apprehend the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a BJP youth leader and his cousin were murdered by unidentified attackers in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday.

Prafulla Tangadi, the Thane Rural district vice-president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, and his cousin Tejas were killed at Tangadi's office in Khardi village. Senior inspector Harshvardhan Barve reported that the attackers, armed with sharp weapons, launched a violent assault.

Police investigations are intensifying, with Crime Branch officials analyzing CCTV footage to identify and capture the perpetrators of this gruesome attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

