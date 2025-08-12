Tragic Attack in Thane: BJP Youth Leader and Cousin Killed

In a shocking incident, a BJP youth leader and his cousin were murdered by unidentified attackers in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday.

Prafulla Tangadi, the Thane Rural district vice-president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, and his cousin Tejas were killed at Tangadi's office in Khardi village. Senior inspector Harshvardhan Barve reported that the attackers, armed with sharp weapons, launched a violent assault.

Police investigations are intensifying, with Crime Branch officials analyzing CCTV footage to identify and capture the perpetrators of this gruesome attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)