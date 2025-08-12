Legal Clashes Ignite Over Allegations of 'Illegal Phone Tapping'

K T Rama Rao, Working President of the BRS, has issued a legal notice to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. This action follows allegedly defamatory remarks made by Kumar concerning the controversial 'illegal phone tapping' case during the previous BRS administration.

In response to the legal notice, Sanjay Kumar staunchly defended his position, stating he will not be intimidated by such actions. He further called for the investigation to be handed over to the CBI, citing potential political motives behind the allegations.

The legal tussle highlights the political tensions brewing in Telangana, with both parties standing firm. While Rao demands an apology, Kumar remains confident, stating, 'Truth is a lion; set it free and it will defend itself.'