Legal Clashes Ignite Over Allegations of 'Illegal Phone Tapping'

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao issues a legal notice to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar over defamatory claims regarding 'illegal phone tapping'. Kumar rejects the notice, challenging Rao's allegations, and demands a CBI probe. The incident ties into the broader political confrontation in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:30 IST
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao
K T Rama Rao, Working President of the BRS, has issued a legal notice to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. This action follows allegedly defamatory remarks made by Kumar concerning the controversial 'illegal phone tapping' case during the previous BRS administration.

In response to the legal notice, Sanjay Kumar staunchly defended his position, stating he will not be intimidated by such actions. He further called for the investigation to be handed over to the CBI, citing potential political motives behind the allegations.

The legal tussle highlights the political tensions brewing in Telangana, with both parties standing firm. While Rao demands an apology, Kumar remains confident, stating, 'Truth is a lion; set it free and it will defend itself.'

