CPI(M) Granted Permission for Peaceful Gaza Protest in Mumbai

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) received the green light for a 'peaceful assembly' at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on August 20, focused on the situation in Gaza.

The initial police denial cited law and order concerns. The CPI(M) petitioned the Bombay High Court, arguing for citizens' constitutional rights to protest.

The court was assured by the party's counsel, Mihir Desai, that the gathering would remain peaceful, following draft regulations set under the Maharashtra Police Act.

