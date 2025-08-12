CPI(M) Granted Permission for Peaceful Gaza Protest in Mumbai
The CPI(M) will hold a peaceful assembly at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on August 20 to protest the alleged genocide in Gaza. Initially denied permission due to law and order concerns, the Bombay High Court was informed that approval will be granted, with assurances of a peaceful demonstration.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) received the green light for a 'peaceful assembly' at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on August 20, focused on the situation in Gaza.
The initial police denial cited law and order concerns. The CPI(M) petitioned the Bombay High Court, arguing for citizens' constitutional rights to protest.
The court was assured by the party's counsel, Mihir Desai, that the gathering would remain peaceful, following draft regulations set under the Maharashtra Police Act.
