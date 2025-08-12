India and Australia Strengthen Ties with Nuclear and Space Security Talks

India and Australia held pivotal discussions on Tuesday, concentrating on nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament, and security in outer space. The bilateral dialogue underscored their commitment to addressing pressing global security concerns.

The meeting explored various arenas including nuclear, chemical, and biological disarmament and assessed advancements in outer space security. Furthermore, discussions delved into the use of artificial intelligence in the military sphere and examined multilateral export control regimes.

Leading the Indian delegation was Muanpuii Saiawi, the Joint Secretary specializing in disarmament and international security, while Vanessa Wood, Australia's Ambassador for Arms Control, spearheaded her country's team. The talks facilitated a significant exchange of national perspectives on these critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)