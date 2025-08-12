Left Menu

India and Australia Strengthen Ties with Nuclear and Space Security Talks

India and Australia recently engaged in high-level discussions focusing on nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament, and outer space security. The meeting aimed to deepen mutual understanding of each nation's stance and recent developments in these areas. Leading representatives from both countries participated to enhance collaboration on global security issues.

Updated: 12-08-2025 19:55 IST
  • India

India and Australia held pivotal discussions on Tuesday, concentrating on nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament, and security in outer space. The bilateral dialogue underscored their commitment to addressing pressing global security concerns.

The meeting explored various arenas including nuclear, chemical, and biological disarmament and assessed advancements in outer space security. Furthermore, discussions delved into the use of artificial intelligence in the military sphere and examined multilateral export control regimes.

Leading the Indian delegation was Muanpuii Saiawi, the Joint Secretary specializing in disarmament and international security, while Vanessa Wood, Australia's Ambassador for Arms Control, spearheaded her country's team. The talks facilitated a significant exchange of national perspectives on these critical issues.

