Tensions Rise Over Maratha Quota Agitation Ahead of Ganesh Festival

OBC leader Laxman Hake accuses Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange of instigating violence in Beed and planning unrest in Mumbai during Ganesh festival. Jarange intends to lead a march to Mumbai, coinciding with the festival, raising concerns over potential disruptions. Authorities urged to act on intelligence warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:37 IST
Tensions Rise Over Maratha Quota Agitation Ahead of Ganesh Festival
  • Country:
  • India

Laxman Hake, an OBC leader, claimed on Tuesday that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange is responsible for the violence in Beed in 2023. He alleged that Jarange aims to incite similar unrest during the upcoming Ganesh festival in Mumbai.

In October 2023, mobs attacked the residences and offices of two MLAs in Beed, setting them ablaze amidst the Maratha quota protests. Hake accused Jarange of planning to create havoc in Mumbai during a critical festival time.

Jarange announced his intention to lead a Ganpati procession to Mumbai on August 27, coinciding with Ganeshotsav. Hake appealed to the Maharashtra Home Department to thwart Jarange's August 29 march, warning of potential disruptions to public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

