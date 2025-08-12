Left Menu

Political Heavyweights Battle at Constitution Club Elections

Prominent leaders, including Union ministers from BJP and Congress like Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi, voted in the Constitution Club elections. Rajiv Pratap Rudy faces a challenge from fellow BJP member Sanjeev Balyan. With over 690 of 1,295 votes cast, the contest underscores the contrasting personalities and backgrounds of these seasoned politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated electoral battle at the Constitution Club of India, Union ministers and major political figures cast their votes as two established party members vied for a decisive position. Prominent leaders such as Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress participated in the elections.

The race sees incumbent Secretary Rajiv Pratap Rudy facing a determined challenge from fellow BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan. With a significant voter turnout of 690 out of 1,295 eligible participants, Rudy leads slightly, though results are anticipated to emerge late into the night.

Rudy, an experienced parliamentarian and commercial pilot, promotes continuity by highlighting his administrative achievements. Baliyan, representing rural values, seeks reform, advocating for the club to prioritize MPs over other bureaucratic figures. The contest reflects deeper social affiliations amid gripping political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

