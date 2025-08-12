Left Menu

NCP Pushes for AI and Biometrics in Election Reforms

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has urged the Election Commission to adopt AI technologies and biometric authentication to improve electoral processes. Meeting with election officials, the NCP emphasized the need for tamper-proof voter IDs and a transparent verification process for electoral rolls to eliminate irregularities.

  • India

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP called on the Election Commission to implement advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and biometric verification to enhance the integrity of the electoral system. The request was made during discussions with top election officials, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

NCP representatives, Brijmohan Shrivastav and Avinash Adik, highlighted the importance of using these technological advancements to ensure accurate voter identification and eliminate duplicate entries. They advocated the issuance of tamper-proof voter IDs and a clear, transparent mechanism for electoral roll verification.

This initiative comes after widespread consultations involving over 28,000 political representatives in 4,719 meetings across the country. The NCP argues that utilizing common and verified electoral rolls for all elections will streamline the process and minimize discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

